Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Medtronic by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after purchasing an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after buying an additional 256,249 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.03. 4,266,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.53. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

