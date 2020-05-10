Megacoin (MEC) Price Up 60.3% Over Last 7 Days

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 60.3% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $169,355.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00485335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005850 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003076 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,713,750 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

