MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MeiraGTx’s earnings. MeiraGTx reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MeiraGTx will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MeiraGTx.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 313.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $67,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at $9,115,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 246,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 55,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $14.33 on Friday. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $527.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.56.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MeiraGTx (MGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.