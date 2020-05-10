MenaPay Reaches Market Cap of $534,067.94 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One MenaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $534,067.94 and approximately $163,500.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.65 or 0.02144279 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00176070 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,577,056 tokens. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.