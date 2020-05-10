Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $88.27 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67,629 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.4% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $88,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.79. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

