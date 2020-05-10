Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 29,512 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,541,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,512 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $118,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. 8,374,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,579,699. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

