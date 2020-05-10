Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6,690.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,504 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $17,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $213,432,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 789,089 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557,818 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.65.

MCHP stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.