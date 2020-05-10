Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Earnings Results

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD traded up $5.12 on Friday, reaching $64.35. 1,788,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,545. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.55. Middleby has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Middleby news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.97 per share, for a total transaction of $96,101.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,467.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

