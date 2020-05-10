Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 636,140 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.16% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $51,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 122,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,431,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 691,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,496,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

