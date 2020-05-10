Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $53.05 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 689,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,052,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,374,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average of $83.76. The company has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

