MinexCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exmo and Livecoin. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $198,728.52 and $18.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.02159932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00175296 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00070032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000724 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,597,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,349,826 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

