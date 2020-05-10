MintCoin (MINT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. MintCoin has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $23.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

