Mixin Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $165.39 or 0.01889845 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market cap of $84.65 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00238118 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,855 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.