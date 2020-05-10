Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $509,143.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank, CoinBene and Binance. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $509,143.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.02121368 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00072238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00175109 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

