Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $65.78 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.24.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

