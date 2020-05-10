Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 8,270 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.10. 2,938,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

