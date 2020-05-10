MVL (MVL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50,625.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Cashierest, Cryptology and IDEX. MVL has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $50,625.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.32 or 0.03770067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031517 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011375 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008525 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, UEX, Cashierest, IDEX, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

