NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million.

Shares of NH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 472,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,476. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $294.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.99.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.