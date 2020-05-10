Nasdacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $341,486.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $606,209.36 and $341,486.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00051573 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,847,006 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

