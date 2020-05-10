National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Receiving Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a news sentiment score of -2.16 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NSEC stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $16.00. 296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336. National Security Group has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 16,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $238,372.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,039.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,066 shares of company stock worth $271,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

