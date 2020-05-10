Nebulas Market Cap Hits $13.09 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002955 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Gate.io, OKEx and Allcoin. Nebulas has a total market cap of $13.09 million and $4.68 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.63 or 0.03795397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031602 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011717 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,336,944 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx, Gate.io, BCEX, Huobi, Neraex, Binance and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

