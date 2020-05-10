Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $234,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NEM opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $66.06.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

