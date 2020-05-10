NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

NXGPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC raised NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered NEXT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NEXT/ADR stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.48. 957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018. NEXT/ADR has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

