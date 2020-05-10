Next.exchange Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Next.exchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Next.exchange has a market cap of $1.14 million and $6,749.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Next.exchange alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00043825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.91 or 0.03733045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00055796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031870 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011825 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008764 BTC.

About Next.exchange

NEXT is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange.

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Next.exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Next.exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.