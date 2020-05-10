NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,562 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.71.

NEE stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.73. 2,825,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,424. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

