Nimiq Price Tops $0.0006 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Nimiq has a market cap of $3.49 million and $360,285.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,770.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.10 or 0.02167371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.17 or 0.02692620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00484552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00664511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00071253 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00023986 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00474558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,730,270,450 coins and its circulating supply is 5,904,270,450 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

