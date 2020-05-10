Niobio Cash Market Cap Achieves $49,396.12 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $49,396.12 and approximately $59.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

