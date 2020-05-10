Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -4.00

Media stories about Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) have been trending extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Noble Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas development company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Noble Energy’s analysis:

Shares of NBL opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

NBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,069.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Insiders acquired 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

