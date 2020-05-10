Novacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $380.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $354,706.62 and approximately $380.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003252 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034504 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,753.68 or 0.99803926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000606 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00069016 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000653 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

