Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Issues Earnings Results

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 86.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%.

OCSL traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 849,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,992. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $601.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

In related news, COO Mathew Pendo bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 25,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,205 shares of company stock worth $197,539 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

