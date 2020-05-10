Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 120.43%.

OCSI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 245,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,259. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.11%.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 14,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $99,984.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,580.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ruben acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,845 shares of company stock valued at $219,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCSI. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

