Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.05 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.37 million and $10.05 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.02144141 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00176041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,126,266 tokens. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.