Odyssey Trading 11.5% Lower This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Upbit and FCoin. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $284,946.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.02121368 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00072238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00175109 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Upbit, FCoin, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

