OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues Earnings Results

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. OGE Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.08-2.18 EPS.

OGE stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. 2,221,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

