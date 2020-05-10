OmiseGO (OMG) Price Hits $0.66 on Exchanges

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00007757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, C2CX, Upbit and Bit-Z. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $92.73 million and approximately $101.65 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, IDAX, Vebitcoin, TOPBTC, Iquant, B2BX, Coinone, ZB.COM, Koinex, BX Thailand, IDEX, OKEx, Hotbit, C2CX, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Independent Reserve, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Braziliex, Tokenomy, FCoin, Tidex, BitBay, CoinBene, Coinsuper, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Coinnest, Bitbns, Crex24, Neraex, TDAX, Ethfinex, DragonEX, DDEX, IDCM, Upbit, ABCC, Huobi, BigONE, Coinrail, GOPAX, Ovis, Kyber Network, Zebpay, COSS, ChaoEX, Gate.io, BitForex, Mercatox, CoinEx, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Liqui, AirSwap, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Bancor Network, Exmo, Fatbtc, Livecoin, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

