ON Semiconductor’s (ON) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,768,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $105,757,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $60,903,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,822,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,049,000.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

