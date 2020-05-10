OncoCyte (OCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06).

OncoCyte stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

