Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oppenheimer and Associated Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer 4.88% 8.59% 2.10% Associated Capital Group -185.30% -6.45% -5.73%

Dividends

Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oppenheimer has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oppenheimer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oppenheimer and Associated Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Capital Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Associated Capital Group has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.88%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oppenheimer and Associated Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer $1.03 billion 0.24 $52.95 million N/A N/A Associated Capital Group $31.26 million 25.34 $39.19 million N/A N/A

Oppenheimer has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group.

Summary

Oppenheimer beats Associated Capital Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee-based non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, and debt capital market products and services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and event driven sales and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, trust, and discount services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

