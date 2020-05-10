Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of SYBX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 348,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03. The company has a market cap of $70.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,310.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synlogic by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 75,793 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.