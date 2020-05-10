Orchid 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.01 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

