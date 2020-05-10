O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Raised by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 5.8% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $16.06 on Friday, hitting $402.51. 641,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.96 and its 200 day moving average is $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.44.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,814 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

