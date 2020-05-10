Origo One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Origo token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and Hotbit. Over the last week, Origo has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Origo has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044075 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.87 or 0.03757883 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00055436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031517 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008544 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,006,218 tokens. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official website is origo.network. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

