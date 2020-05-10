Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 1,388,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,448. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $525.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, insider Michael Reers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,268 shares in the company, valued at $241,391.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,850 shares of company stock worth $184,862.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.