OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.25

News coverage about OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. OTC Markets Group earned a news impact score of -3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTCM. Zacks Investment Research cut OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTCM traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. 1,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $326.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 90.66% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

