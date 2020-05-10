PayBX Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, PayBX has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a market cap of $882,476.36 and $2,026.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.63 or 0.03795397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031602 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011717 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008777 BTC.

PayBX Profile

AXPR is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 346,014,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,014,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io.

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.