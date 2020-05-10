PAYCENT (PYN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $510.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $26,636.87 and $510.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.02121368 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00072238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00175109 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,880,741 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

