Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $172.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.61.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $144.96. 13,169,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178,631. The company has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

