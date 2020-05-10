Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Penumbra worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Penumbra by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Penumbra by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $1,376,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $476,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,622,370 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEN opened at $179.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.32. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $194.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Penumbra had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

