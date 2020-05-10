Peony (PNY) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a total market cap of $72,212.20 and $5,111.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 3,092,598 coins and its circulating supply is 2,972,770 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

