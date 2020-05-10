Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,074 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Pfizer worth $244,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 74,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 92,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 74,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

